I am not a dictator and will not run away from the courts: Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif requested on Wednesday the accountability court to delay the verdict on Avenfield reference case which is due on Friday.

“I am not a dictator who will run away from the courts,” the ex-PM told journalists outside London’s Harley Street clinic, when asked whether he was shying away from corruption trials.

“My wife has been on a ventilator for past 21 days. I want to hear the verdict in the courtroom where I have appeared with my daughter (Maryam Nawaz) in over 100 hearings.” Nawaz said.

The PML-N leader said that irrespective of the decision, whether favourable or not, he will return to Pakistan.

