I am Malala

She just wanted girls her age to be able to go to school. Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan was the youngest recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts in advocating the right of education for children and women. In 2012, she was targeted by the Taliban and severely wounded by a gun-shot when returning home from school.

The then-15-year-old was singled out, along with her father, for advocating for girl’s education. After recuperating, she continued to speak out despite death threats. In 2013, she addressed UN exhorting that, “One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change world.”

When receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, Malala implored, “I have the right of education. I have the right to play. I have the right to sing. I have right to talk. I have the right to go to the market. I have the right to speak up.” Her courageous voice illustrates that power of active non-violence is greater than violence and intimidation. We could take a lesson from her.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

