I am ashamed of my action; Fida to SC

The Supreme Court Friday disposed of a suo motu notice case in connection with Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Tourism Minister Fida Hussain’s alleged misbehav-iour with the staff of Islamabad airport. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar wrapped up the case following submission of an apology in writing by the minister.

‘I am ashamed of my action and want to apolo-gise to the court,’ Fida Khan stated before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the video showing the minister misbehaving with airport staff, which had gone viral on the social media, was played in the courtroom.

After seeing the video, the CJP remarked that the minister did not seem to be an educated person. The Punjab police should register a case against him and initiate probe into the incident, he added. He asked Inspector General Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan for an update in the probe. The IGP in response said the incident had occurred in the jurisdiction of Punjab police. At this, the GB minister said he had not pushed the airport staff with ill intentions. There was a story behind it. No flight was run for GB for two days, he added. He, however, said he sought apology over his behaviour.

The CJP then ordered the minister to submit his apology in writing.

Fida Hussain informed the court that he had already apologised to the staff of Pakistan Interna-tional Airlines and the airport. The court then accepted the minister’s apology in writing and disposed of the case.—APP

