Hyundai unveils Pakistan’s first Digital Auto Store

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited(Hyundai)has officially unveiled its hi-end vehicles, Santa Fe and Grand Starex, in Pakistan. Both vehicles were on display at the launch of Hyundai’s first of its kind digital retail store at Emporium Mall, Lahore. These two will be the first of the vehicles manufactured by the joint venture between Hyundai and Nishat Group under the Auto Policy 2016-21.

The Santa Fe is amongst Hyundai’s most popular and trendy SUVs with cutting edge design and technology making it a powerful presence on and off the road. While Grand Starex, a premium 12 seater, takes commuting to the next level with superior comfort and convenience on the go.

Talking at the opening ceremony, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai, Mr. Tatsuya Sato said, “I welcome you all to the launch of our Hyundai City Store, which marks our first milestone in Pakistan. This is a first step of our great journey to provide our customers with a first class experience. This particular digital showroom is a unique concept store looking to offer customers a friendly environment wherein they can explore Modern Premium Hyundai Vehicles. Our vision is to become the most “valued” and “loved”automobile brand and recreate the global success of Hyundai in Pakistan.”

The digital store is an innovative automotive retail concept, which uses immersive 3D technology to enhance customer buying experiences. Customers can interact with the car of their choice and explore and customize interior and exterior features through digital touchscreens.

Hideo Takenaka, Executive Vice President, Hyundai added, “In the last half a century,Hyundai Motor Company become one of the top five automotive manufacturers in the world. This has been possible due to our modern, premium brand philosophy aiming to provide consumers with unique experiences by combining exceptional performance and emotional elegance with a strong value proposition.”

In the future, Hyundai plans to bring even more exciting and world famous models in Pakistan and aims to set new benchmarks when it comes to technology and service standards. With the coming of Hyundai to Pakistan, automotive enthusiasts and the public alike are anticipating an exciting journey ahead and are all set to experience the change.

Hyundai operates the world’s largest integrated automobile manufacturing facility in Ulsan, South Korea which has an annual production capacity of 1.6 million units. Hyundai vehicles are sold in 193 countries through some 5,000 dealerships and showrooms. In a recent survey of J.D Power United States, Hyundai and Genesis were ranked amongst the top 3 brands in terms of Quality.

