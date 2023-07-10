Hyundai Tucson is a famous compact SUV that wooed many sports utility vehicles lover. Known for its stylish design, and modern interior, and a range of features, Tucson underwent several changes over the years.

In Pakistan, Hyundai Tucson is available as a popular SUV and it announced its base variant, known as the GLS. Days after teasing online, the South Korean auto giant announced the arrival of the Tucson GLS.

Despite being the base variant, the GLS model comes with a balance of features, as the company offered alloy wheels, power-adjustable side mirrors, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, keyless entry, cloth or leather upholstery, rear spoiler, roof rails, and power-adjustable driver’s seat.

While having a modern exterior, Hyundai Tucson Base also offers a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, USB ports, a multi-function steering wheel, and rearview camera.

Its safety features like multiple airbags, ABS, and Electronic Stability Control make it a perfect drive.

Hyundai Tucson Base model Price In Pakistan

Tucson GLS is currently available at Rs7,300,000.

Hyundai Tucson Engine

Tucson is backed by a 4-Cylinder DOHC 1,999cc engine which delivers a power output of 155hp at 6,200RPMs and a torque of 192Nm at 4,000 RPMs.