Hyundai Sonata Price June 2023

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited launched Sonata in Pakistan in two variants, and the eighth-generation luxury sedan managed to get lots of clients due to its executive outlook and luxury comforts.

The mid-size sedan vehicle has been in production across the globe and its entry in Pakistan made it an excellent choice. The 2500cc car has a lot to offer as a range of features and technologies improved its safety, convenience, and driving experience.

Hyundai Sonata is loaded with touchscreen infotainment systems, mobile integration, advanced safety systems, and various engine options. The vehicle remained among the top vehicles which provide good fuel efficiency along with a smooth ride, and the list of features makes it a popular choice for daily commuting.

Five passengers can easily travel in a spacious cabin with seating for five passengers and a trunk of a considerable size. Being one of the premium cars, the vehicle meets demands. Its advanced safety features: including multiple airbags, ABS braking, electronic stability control, traction control, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera make it an excellent choice.

Hyundai Sonata Specifications

Hyundai Sonata 2023 Price

As of June 2023, the price of the Hyundai Sonata stands at Rs11,280,000. Please visit the Hyundai dealership to get more details.

Hyundai Sonata Fuel Average