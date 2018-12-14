Hyundai Nishat drives digital transformation of Pakistan’s auto sector

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s automotive industry is about to become more competitive and diversified, thanks to a major new comer Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (‘Hyundai Nishat’), one of Pakistan’s emerging automotive manufacturers and distributors, announcing to go digital from a global technology platform of SAP. Hyundai Nishat aims to promote indigenization in a growing consumer market of the auto sector which can help achieve multi-dimensional goals of the economy including import substitution, technology transfer and job creation.

This is in addition to enriching consumers experience through introduction of Hyundai’s brand-new line up in both passenger and light commercial category. Pakistan’s automotive sector is undergoing massive transformation in terms of changing consumer preferences, and Hyundai Nishat is looking to play a key role in matching these new trends. To achieve this, Hyundai Nishat intends to follow its digital roadmap with the strategic sourcing of SAP S/4HANA real-time business suite. Hyundai Nishat is a strategic joint venture between Pakistan’s leading industrial conglomerate Nishat Group, Japan’s trading house Sojitz Corporation and the largest tractor manufacturing company of the country Millat Tractors Limited.

“As Pakistan’s automotive sector grows, Hyundai Nishat aims to tap its growth potential with an advanced technological approach,” said Norez Abdullah, Chief Financial Officer. “By running in real-time on an SAP digital core we can better manager our cost elements, working capital, human resources and also enhance visibility of results to help achieve our goals with minimal risk of failure.”

