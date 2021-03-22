Hyundai launches Elantra sedan in Pakistan; here are price details

Hyundai has launched its new sedan, Elantra, in Pakistan, giving a competition to Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

The newly launched vehicle, which has been priced at Rs4.05 million, is Pakistan’s only sedan with a powerful 2,000cc engine making 154HP and 195NM of torque.

Elantra has 6-speed automatic transmission with various drive modes, besides equipping with disc brakes in all four wheels with ABS.

Top Civic variant 1.5 Turbo is available at Rs4.7 million, while Corolla’s Altis Grande, is priced at Rs4 million.

The Elantra has been launched in a single “GLS” variant which comes loaded with features and amenities as standard.

The variant was first launched in 2014 in a foreign country and it has now been brought to Pakistan with some facelift changes.

Hyundai is already locally assembling its H100-Porter pick-up truck and SUV Tucson in Pakistan while it sells the imported variants Grand Starex, Ioniq Hybrid and Santa FE vehicles.

The company, which has signer partnership with Nishat Group, aims at to launch another sedan, Sonata, in the CBU (imported completely built units) form.

