Hyundai again raises car prices for second time in a month; check new rates here

Hyundai has notified yet another hike in the prices of its vehicles, it’s second in one month, with the increase going as high as Rs750,000.

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited, the automaker of Hyundai cars in Pakistan, again jacked up car prices. With new prices in place, the cheapest car of the company now stands at almost Rs6.6 million.

The price of the Tucson GLS Sport FWD model saw a hike of Rs200,000 to Rs8.23 million. The car was earlier priced at Rs8.03 million. The rate of Elantra GL 1.6 has been raised from Rs6.199 million to Rs6.599 million, an increase of Rs400,000.

The price of Elantra GLS 2.0 rose Rs400,000 and crossed Rs7 million mark. The famous Sonata 2.0 and 2.5 saw price increase in the range of Rs650,000-750,000.

Model Old Prices New Prices Price Difference Tucson GLS Sport FWD 8,030,000 8,230,000 200,000 Tucson Ultimate AWD 8,659,000 8,859,000 200,000 Elantra GL 1.6 6,199,000 6,599,000 400,000 Elantra GL 2.0 6,730,000 7,130,000 400,000 Sonata 2.0 9,679,000 10,329,000 650,000 Sonata 2.5 10,530,000 11,280,000 750,000

Earlier, the company increased the price of all models on March 13, as the government jacked up General Sales Tax (GST) for crossovers and cars with 1400CC engines.

It was learnt that despite back-to-back price increases, the company sold 1,271 cars, recording a slight increase in sales, with Tucson remaining the hot favorite.