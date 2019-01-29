Hybrid warfare against Pakistan

Dr Muhammad Khan

IN the realm of power politics, the hybrid warfare has been under debate and a serious discussion both in military circles and among the scholars of international relations. Though the concept is not new, however, the strategy used is new and highly technological. It is said that warfare in the 21st Century will be governed by hybrid warfare, a transformation in the traditional form of warfare. Hybrid warfare is primarily a military strategy, aiming to blend the cyber warfare, irregular warfare, political means and even the conventional warfare. The distinct patterns, the modus operandi used in hybrid warfare include: spreading fake news through highly known media houses, making use of diplomatic means, lawfare, foreign electoral intervention and through construction of new narratives. In summary, the hybrid warfare is non-kinetic operations with subversive efforts; the aggressor intends to avoid attribution or retribution. The US Army and even the Joint Forces Command define hybrid warfare as “the diverse and dynamic combination of regular forces, irregular forces, criminal elements, or a combination of these forces and elements all unified to achieve mutually benefiting effects.”

Pakistan is a classic example, physically facing the hybrid warfare launched by its traditional eastern rival and its cold war ally right from the beginning of 21st Century. Very recently, an article was published in Al-Jazeera, entitled, ‘The PTM in Pakistan: Another Bangladesh in the making?” This article is an opinion-making write-up aimed at betraying the literate youth about the future of Pakistan. This article and many such write-ups together aim at creating a mind-set among the Pashtun youth that the PTM is fighting for their rights and would ultimately give them a new homeland with new avenues for their progression. The article highlights that Pashtuns have been bearing the brunt of the war on terror for nearly two decades. This is a reality, since Pashtuns have been the biggest sufferers of not only the war on terror but, the earlier episode of the 1980s, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, where Pashtun played a major role in defeating the former super-power.

Through this venomous article, the Pashtun youth are being provoked that Pakistani military started carrying out operations to clear the area from terrorists, but in the process of these operations victimized innocent civilians. The writer is forgetting the fact that Pashtun officers and men form the backbone of Pakistan Army. Well aware of local customs, traditions and language, these officers and men played a decisive role in defeating terrorism and combating the foreigners, who made the locals as hostage. Pakistan has national army which protects and safeguards its masses, rather killing the innocent. Thus, through a hybrid warfare, an element of hatred is created against the armed forces of Pakistan through slogans like “uniform is behind terrorism” then, who has combated it? Combating terrorism from former FATA and even from many of the settled areas was not possible without the support of locals; therefore, Pak Army and the locals need a lot of appreciation and praise. Manzoor Pashteen, his PTM and his supporters are ridiculing those Pashtuns who sacrificed for the return of peace and prosperity in the areas hit by terrorism.

Operation Zarb-e-Azb is a classic example, where the collateral damage has been ignorable with 100% results against terrorist outfits, indeed the Headquarters of Terrorism. North Waziristan Agency was considered as No-go area prior to Jun 2014, today it is like Peshawar and Lahore. This all goes in favour of Pakistani defence forces and the local Pashtuns who made this operation a success and in fact, an end of organized terrorism from entire Pakistan. The young Pashtun must question Pashteen as why he wants to push the Pashtuns back into the era of lawlessness and backwardness. Like other Pakistani youth, the Pashtuns deserve to go through modern and progressive education, rather preparing them for a conflict against the state and armed forces of Pakistan. Pakistani state and its armed forces have never given any weightage to PTM and Mr Pashteen thus, it is incorrect that to say that, instead of ‘addressing the grievances government chose to embark on a crackdown.’ The State of Pakistan and its institutions are optimistic that Pakistani Pashtuns have rejected the organization, since it is another effort for the destabilization of Pashtun areas in Pakistan through a confrontational approach. Indeed, the rival spying networks, operative in neighbourhood of Pakistan, have lunched this NSA as part of the hybrid warfare.

Taha Siddiqui, the opinion-maker and Al Jazeera, as a media house, should rest assure that there will be no more Bangladesh in Pakistan. The state, society, armed forces and above all the Pashtun community of Pakistan are well aware of this form of warfare and strong enough to repel it. Mr Siddiqui must be pleasing and justifying his masters, who provided him with all comforts in exile by writing such cynical and provocative articles against the State of Pakistan and a community which forms the backbone of the State. Indeed, this is the hybrid warfare, hostile forces unleashing against Pakistan, after they collectively failed in making Pakistan like Libya, Iraq or Syria. The Pakistani youth, particularly the Pashtun youth must understand the essence of this new form of warfare. Let’s collectively reject and counter this hybrid warfare for the cause of a literate, peaceful, stable and flourishing Pakistan.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

