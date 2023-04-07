HWSK, LUMHS sign MoU to provide world-class treatment of haemophilia

A historic MoU was signed between Haemophilia Welfare Society Karachi (HWSK) and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) to provide treatment to hemophilia patients in Civil Hospital Hyderabad. Efforts to establish a hemophilia centre in Hyderabad were being made by the Haemophilia Welfare Society for last several years. A delegation of HWSK visited Hyderabad under the leadership of Founder and CEO Raheel Ahmed.

Other members of the delegation included founder member and treasurer Fakhar Alam Zaidi, general secretary Mohammad Shahid Dawood, vice president Rana Asghar Ali, Abbas Ali and Arif Jamal. The delegation led by Dr. Arshi Naz called on to the Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Professor Ikram Din Ujjan signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the University and Raheel Ahmed, Founder and CEO, on behalf of the Haemophilia Welfare Society Karachi.

Expressing his views, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Ikram Din Ujjan termed the agreement as a major development and said that the university will provide all possible support in this regard.Speaking to the media on this occasion, Raheel Ahmed said that according to the agreement, 285 pre-registered patients will be provided free world-class treatment with the support of World Haemophilia Federation’s humanitarian aid. Along with this, timely diagnosis and prevention of this disease will also be done.

Haemophilia Welfare Society will also provide professional support for the training of the concerned doctors of the University.Earlier, on arrival at Civil Hospital Jamshoro, Assistant Professor and Focal Person Dr. Arshi Naz, Dr. Kiran Amir, Dr. Maryam Khanzada and Dr. Faryal received them with a warm welcome. They gave them a tour of the Department of Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, Department of Hematology, Department of Molecular Biology and Virology, Cytogenetics, Children’s Emergency, Thalassemia, Hemophilia Wards and other sections.