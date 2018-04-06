HVACR Expo like events create positive image of Pakistan: Afzal

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

While lauding the Pakistan HVACR society for organizing the event on such a large scale HVACR Expo here, Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Thursday, said that the presence of reputed international participants, such events created a positive image of the country.

He added that events like this should be a regular feature as they help promote business activities and creating awareness among consumers because they provided an opportunity to the local buyers for informed decision making when buying different products.

The 25th HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning, Refrigeration and Allied Sectors) Expo kicked off here and around 160 exhibitors, including leading international brands are participating in the mega event which shall continue till tomorrow (Saturday). The Expo has been organized with the support of 14 organizations and trade bodies. The event displayed latest technology and products with presentations by the sellers, attracting potential buyers.

He specially lauded efforts of Ch Nadeem A Rauf Chairman Organizing Committee for arranging the event that has focus on specific products. The Minister said that he was impressed to see how the organizers have arranged the different products in 37 different groups with details for each product being provided to the customers

Pakistan Engineering Council Chairman Jawed Salim Qureshi who was the chief guest inaugurated the exhibition as part of the silver jubilee celebration of the Pakistan HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration) Society, Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawed Salim Qureshi said there were high hopes in Pakistan from the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that it would strengthen already close bonds between Pakistan and China. For Pakistan, it will mean a massively overhauled communication infrastructure, complete with new roads and railway lines, gas pipelines and optic fibre link.

It will add up to 2.5 per cent to Pakistan’s annual growth rate. China also has high stakes in CPEC. It is designed to provide them quicker access to markets in Europe, Central Asia and South Asia, he added.

He said that projects of national importance always have challenges to surmount. “We as Pakistanis should make all out efforts for the success of CPEC as our futures depends on it,” he added. He congratulated the organisers for their efforts in organising the exhibition on heating, ventilation, air-conditioning & refrigeration solutions.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Pakistan HVACR Islamabad Chapter Chairman Chaudhry Nadeem A. Rauf welcomed the delegates from China, Turkey, UAE, Korea and Germany for attending the exhibition which he termed has provided a great platform to manufacturers, businessmen, importers, vendors, consultant, contractors, scholars and end-users to interact with each other for technological improvement and increasing their business activities.

“This is a great venture for promotion of business activities in the country allowing manufactures, businessmen, importers, vendors and end users a single platform to get in the know of latest technology and promote their products,” he added.