Huzaifa continues winning streak in ITF World Jr Tennis

Islamabad

Pakistan’s ace Huzaifa Abdul Rehman continued his winning streak in the boys Singles event and eliminated German opponent Luca Emanuel Knese in straight sets in the ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championship being played here at PTF Tennis Complex.

Huzaifa eliminated Luca Emanuel in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 whereas 2nd seed Muhammad Nauman Aftab of Pakistan lost his match in the pre-quarterfinal stage against Togan Makzaume of Turkey in straight sets. Another exciting match of the day was played in pre-quarterfinal and won by unseeded Thai player Taentawan Majoli against 7th seed Ali Alshati of Kuwait. 5th Seed Shoaib Khan of Pakistan was lucky when his opponent Tin Tran of Vietnam retired hurt due to knee injury at score 3-0.

Soo Han Jang of Korea caused the major upset of the tournament when she eliminated top seed Mina Toglukdemir of Turkey in straight sets of girls singles.

Another unseeded Korean Girl Ji Hyun Kang stunned 2nd Seed Rosaleen Alioussef of Russai in straight sets.

Unseeded Russian Girl Arina Valitova (RUS) beat 4th Seed Bee Francesca Acena (PHI) in a thrilling and exciting three sets match.—APP

