Huzaifa clinches tennis title

Islamabad

Pakistan’s top seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman annexed the Boys Singles title on Saturday by beating 8th Seed Bader Alabdullah of Kuwait in a one sided match of Syed Tajammul Abbas ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championships here at PTF Tennis Complex. Earlier in the morning 3rd Seed Aysegul Mert from Turkey clinched the Girls Singles title by beating Arina Valitova of Russia in a straight two sets match. Huzaifa proved his mettle and demonstrated high quality tennis skills throughout the match.

Huzaifa started his match by breaking the first two games of Bader Alabdullah and took the winning lead 3-1 and further continued his supremacy of the game and again broke the 5th and 7thgame of Bader Albbdullah to finish the first set at 6-1. In the second set he again played excellent tennis and put the same pressure and led the 2nd set 4-1 by breaking the 2nd and 4th game of Bader Alabdullah. In the 5th game Huzaifa lost his game due to some unforced error and come back strongly by holding the 7th game and broke the 8th game of Bader at 0-40 to annex the title of Boy’s Singles.

This is the first International ITF Junior title won by Huzaifa. He is the first Pakistani after a decade to have won the ITF Juniors title. This match was chaired by Shahzad Akhtar Alvi, ITF White Badge Umpire and match lasted 1 hrs 10 minutes.—APP

