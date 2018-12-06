Hutchison Ports to install Pakistan’s first remote-controlled RTGCs

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Hutchison Ports Pakistan has signed agreement for a major crane purchase with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, China (ZPMC). In addition to the purchase of eight new cabin less remote-controlled quay cranes, the terminal will acquire 24 remote-controlled rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGCs) – the first of their kind in Pakistan. The new cranes will significantly increase the overall efficiency of operations. Following their delivery, the terminal will have a total of 16 remote-controlled quay cranes and 53 RTGCs.

The agreement was signed by Captain Syed Rashid Jamil, General Manager and Head of Hutchison Ports Pakistan and Shan Jianguo, Vice President of ZPMC in presence of Wang Yu, Consul General in Karachi of the Peoples Republic of China, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the occasion, Capt. Rashid Jamil said, “This is a historic day for Hutchison Ports Pakistan. With this acquisition, we have affirmed our commitment to Pakistan’s trade and economy and we shall continue doing so in the future. The addition of new remote controlled quay cranes and RTGCs will significantly enhance the speed and efficiency of our operations and further enhance the quality of our world-class service. I thank ZMPC for their ongoing support of our journey in Pakistan.

Wang Yusaid, “I am very happy to see how Hutchison Ports Pakistan has progressed over the years and would like to congratulate Captain Rashid Jamil and his team. I would also like to take this opportunity to affirm China’s commitment to Pakistan. Together, our relationship with Pakistan will further expand and be more prosperous.”

KPT Chairman Rear Admiral JamilAkhtar said, “This is indeed a great milestone not just for Hutchison Ports Pakistan but also for Karachi Port Trust. This project is very dear to me as it is the future of KPT, and we are trying to do everything possible in our capacity to support it. The latest acquisition of cranes is great news both for port authorities and the maritime sector of Pakistan.”

