Hussain Lawai pleads bail in money laundering case

Close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Hussain Lawai, on Monday submitted plea seeking bail from the Sindh High Court.

The Sindh High Court held hearing of the mega money laundering case over bail plea submitted by the counsel fo former Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) chairman and ex-president of Summit Bank Hussain Lawai.

Several prominent personalities including former president Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former president of Summit Bank Hussain Lawai and Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed, Property tycoon Malik Riaz and his son-in-law Zain were all nominated in the case.

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Investigation Officer and others were issued notices by the high court and directed submit reply till January 31.

The court asked Lawai’s counsel whether the case has been transferred to Islamabad or not. Advocate Haider Waheed apprised the court that the Supreme Court (SC) had shifted investigation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Islamabad while FIA case was being heard in Karachi so far.—INP

