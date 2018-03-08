Husband shoots wife dead

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A mother of one-year-old-girl was gunned down by her husband and her brother-in-law over domestic issue at village Raja Khan Mangnejo near Madeji town, on Wednesday morning.

Khuda Bakhsh Ghunyo, the SHO above of the town mentioned PS, told this correspondent that a young lady identified as Mst of 22, mother of one year baby girl, was shot dead with Kalashnikov by her husband named Sudheer and her brother in law named Muneer Mangnejo over domestic issue and managed to escape from place of incident after committing crime.