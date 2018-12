Muzaffargarh

A pitiless man stabbed to dead and his three children over domestic disputes and escaped the scene here on Saturday. Police said that the accused hailing from Saidpur area of Muzaffargarh was disgruntled with wife over domestic issues.

An exchange of hot words took place between the couple after which accused stabbed his wife and three children aged between 4 to 10 years with sharp edged knife. The merciless culprit fled the scene after quadruplet murder.—INP

