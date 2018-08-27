Husband kills wife for honour

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A married woman was allegedly gunned down by her husband with the help of his real brother at village ‘Ghar Panhija’ on suspicion of having illicit relations with her relative and allegedly thrown her body into nearby River, in limits of Kot-Shahoo Police Station.

Abdul Jabbar, Head Constable, confirmed the incident and told this scribe that suspect Mumtaz Ali Badani Jatoi with the help of his real brother Abdul Jabbar killed his wife identified as Ms K with shotgun and thrown her body into river over pretext of Karo-Kari.

