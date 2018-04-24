Husband commits suicide over wife’s non-reconciliation

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

One Riaz resident of Pakhowal married a few months ago. During wedlock his wife got annoyed with him for some reason. She left the house and started residing with her aunt in Harya village near Malakwal. Riaz came to Harya and made repeated requests to her for reconciliation.

Riaz returned home disappointed. He was upset to the extent that he hanged himself to death with a rope tying its other end with house ceiling. Police have registered case and during investigation the cause of death was determined as suicide. The dead body was handed over to his heirs.

Meanwhile three persons were injured in a collision between two cars and donkey cart. According to details on Phalia Gujrat road, two cars following the donkey cart hit at its tail. As result the cart was split into pieces. Cars were also badly damaged. Donkey driver, his son and a car driver sustained severe injuries. On information rescue team 1122 reached the spot and administered first medical aid to the wounded.