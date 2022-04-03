Husband burns wife alive

A man from Punjab’s Gujranwala on Sunday set his wife on fire for not giving birth to a son. In yet another gruesome incident of femicide that took place in Kot Shekhu area of Gujranwala, a man named Ateeq burnt his wife for giving birth to three daughters instead of a son.

According to the details, the man’s sister-in-law also assisted him in committing the heinous act. Ateeq, after murdering his wife, fled the scene with his three daughters, the police told.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased woman has been moved to a nearby hospital for post mortem. The police have also registered a murder case against Ateeq under section 302 of the penal code of Pakistan.