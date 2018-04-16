Hurting national integrity

The Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has quite rightly stated that it has been a short period of time that peace has returned to the FATA and some people have already started a movement, there are some people, both on the inside and outside, who are bent upon hurting the integrity of Pakistan, terrorists have been thrown out from the country, we want to tell these people no matter what you do, you can bring no harm to this country as long as the people of this nation stand united behind its armed forces.

According to the reports, the Army Chief paid glowing tributes to martyrs whose great sacrifices have resulted in the restoration of peace in the country and also sounded strong warning against the engineered protests and cautioned the nation against forgetting sacrifices of the real heroes while addressing an awards distribution ceremony at the GHQ Rawalpindi at which emotional scenes were witnessed the other day. The COAS said nations that forget the sacrifices of their martyrs fade out from the history, advised the young officers to always remember the brave officers who had laid down their lives for the mother land, we do not want to forget these martyrs after complete peace because are part of our history and we shall never forget the martyrs and their families.

On the occasion of duly acknowledging sacrifices of the brave and courageous sons of the soil, Sitara-i-Imtiaz was conferred on 32 military officers, four officers were awarded the UN Medal, two officers awarded Tamgha-e-Jurat and 33 officers and soldiers were conferred the Tamgha-e-Basalat.

The Army Chief saluted widows, mothers, fathers and other relatives of martyrs as they approached him one by one to receive the Awards. The nation surely and certainly will never forget Shuhdas and Ghazis who bravely defended territorial frontiers of the motherland against all heavy odds.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

Related