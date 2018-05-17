Hurriyat tributes to Moulvi Farooq, Ghani Lone, Hawal massacre victims

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) on Wednesday paid tributes to Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone and Hawal massacre victims at its Rajbagh headquarters in Srinagar. A statement issued here said besides recitation of Quran, special tributes were paid to the martyrs.

The statement said in connection with the commencement of hafta-e-Shahadat (martyr’s week), recitation of Quran and special Fateha prayers were also held across Kashmir in memory of Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, and Hawal massacre victims of May 21, 1990.

It said recitation of holy Quran was also held at the headquarters of Awami Action Committee (AAC) in Srinagar and at the district headquarters.

“The recitation of Quran and offering of special Fateh prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir was held at AAC headquarters Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal here. APHC chairman and AAC President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was presiding the function. Members of AAC participated in the recitation of holy Quan and offering of Fateh prayers,” the statement said.

Soon after Quranic recitation, a Valley-wide Husn-e-Qirat Mehfil was organised by the Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid which was presided over by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq where in Hurriyat (M) members, workers, and the Imams of various mosques participated.

The statement said recitation of Quran is held during the martyrs’ week with a sole aim of attracting youth towards Quran and its teachings.

“The recitation of Quran program assumes significance owing to the fact that fasting month of Ramadhan is just a day away and that it was in the same month in which holy Quran descended on the beloved prophet Muhammad (SAW),” it said.—GK