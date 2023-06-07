Hurriyat organizations condemn India for building mega power projects

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned India for building mega power projects in Kishtwar.

In their separate statements, they said the projects are being built in violation of the Indus Water Treaty.

They said New Delhi is using land and resources of Kashmir, while benefits go directly to the Indian states. They further said Kashmiris are deprived of locally generated electricity.

Meanwhile, people staged a massive protest demon-stration in Rajouri district of Jammu region against the killing of a college student by a vehicle of Indian Border Security Force.

The youth, Muhamad Saqib Malik, was critically injured after his motorcycle was deliberately hit by a BSF vehicle in Kallar area of the district. He was shifted to the Government Medical College Rajouri where succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, in their interviews in Srinagar, political experts and Kashmir watchers said the Narendra Modi-led Indian government is using its dreaded agencies including National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency as a weapon to sup-press the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement and intimidate them into submission.

In a statement issued in Jammu, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl deplored that India has turned occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the world’s largest open-air prison by deploying more than one million army and paramili-tary personnel in the territory.

In a message from Naini Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh, illegally detained APHC leader Noor Mu-hammad Fayyaz said India is punishing the Kash-miris for demanding their birthright to self-determination.—KMS