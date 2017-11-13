Hurriyat (M) hails OIC’s stand on Kashmir

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) today hailed the statement of the OIC secretary general Dr Yousaf Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen’s statement in which he reiterated OIC’s support to people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

“Reiterating OIC’s full support to the people of Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for the fundamental right to self-determination, the OIC Secretary General, Dr Yousaf Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen while addressing a seminar cum Photo Exhibition on Kashmir organized by OIC at the OIC Secretariat on 9th November 2017 called on the Indian government to stop using force against the Kashmiri people,” a spokesman of the Hurriyat (M), in a statement today, said.

“Speaking on the occasion, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Convenor of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) chapter briefed the audience about prevailing situation and continued human rights violations in Kashmir. He called on international community and the OIC in particular to play its role so that Kashmiri people can exercise their inherent right of self-determination,” the spokesman said.

He said, “In his concluding remarks, Khan Hasham bin Saddique, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thanked the OIC and Saudi Arabia for supporting the cause of the people of Kashmir. He highlighted the plight of the people of Kashmir and urged the international community to persuade India to end human rights violations. He assured that the Government of Pakistan will continue to extend all moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their historic struggle.”

“Members of the Kashmir Committee Jeddah presented a resolution, calling OIC to redouble its efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue.

“Pertinently, the photo exhibition cum Seminar on Kashmir at the OIC Secretariat has become an annual feature for the past five years. The event was attended by high level OIC officials including Ambassador Abdullah Al-Alim, OIC’s Secretary General’s Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir, Saudi officials, members of Diplomatic Corps, local dignitaries and representatives of Pakistan and PaK community,” the Hurriyat spokesman said. GKNN—Agencies