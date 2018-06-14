Hurriyat-M demands release of prisoners before Eid

Srinagar

Demanding the immediate release of thousands of political prisoners lodged in various jails in and outside the Kashmir, Hurriyat Conference (M) demanded unconditional release of all the prisoners before the Eid-ul-Fitr stating that the plight of Kashmiri prisoners was disappointing as they are being meted out ill treatment.

Hurriyat (M) said that people irrespective of their age as from 80-year-old to minors to women, continue to remain lodged in various prisons and majority of them are without trial and deprived for the all the basic facilities guaranteed in their respective jail manual.

Hurriyat Conference (M) said that prolonging the detention of prisoners is nothing but a political vendetta to break their resolve but time has proved that all the inmates have shown a tremendous courage and patience despite remaining in prisons for decades together.

Hurriyat (M) said in Kashmir, ultimate repression is being unleashed through military might to muzzle the rights of people and to force them into a submission. It said that Kashmiri prisoners lodged in various prisons that include Kotbalwal, Central Jail Srinagar, Tihar Jail Delhi, Udhampur.—RK