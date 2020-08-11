Hurriyat leaders remember services of Sheikh Aziz

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to pay rich tributes to senior Hurriyat leader, Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his 12th martyrdom anniversary, today.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman Umar Adil Dar in a statement in Srinagar said that the martyred leader sacrificed his life for a great cause and his contribution towards Kashmir freedom struggle would be always be remembered and written in golden words. Umar Adil Dar said the pro-freedom leader spent almost 20 years in different jails and interrogation centres in and outside the occupied territory. “His sincerity towards the movement was beyond any doubt and he lived a very simple life. He achieved his cherished goal of martyrdom while he was leading Karwani-e-Azadi, towards the Line of Control” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson, Yasmeen Raja in a statement also paid tributes to the martyred leader.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, a constituent of the All-Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement while paying homage to Sheikh Abdul Aziz in a statement said that the martyred Hurriyat leader had been fighting for the Kashmir cause throughout his life and finally achieved martyrdom in this great path. A TWI spokesman said that India had kept Sheikh Abdul Aziz in jails and torture cenres for years to break his will for freedom but could not succeed in doing so. The spokesman said that the valuable services of the martyred leader for the freedom struggle would always be remembered. He said the best way to pay homage to Sheikh Abdul Aziz and other Kashmiri martyrs is to continue their great mission till its logical conclusion.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said that the martyred leader was a great patriot and freedom fighter and therefore he was targeted by India during a peaceful and disciplined march by a sea of humanity on the Jehlum Valley Road on fateful day of 11 August, 2008.

He said Shaheed leader acted devotedly throughout his life for the cause of freedom and right of self-determination spending years in jails.

The people of the occupied territory today reaffirmed their pledge to end Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. J&K People’s Freedom League held meetings in the occupied territory to pay rich tributes to the martyred leader.—KMS