Hurriyat leaders pay tributes to six martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to six youth martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam and Islamabad districts during cordon and search operations.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar, denounced the killings, and said that Kashmir was a political dispute and should be settled politically according to the will of Kashmiri people.

He said that the Indian forces were killing the people of Kashmir on daily basis and the world community and the international human rights organization should take notice of it. He said that India should come on the negotiation table to resolve the dispute on permanent basis.

A delegation of Tehreek- e-Hurriyat comprising Mohammad Yousuf Makroo, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor and others visited the residence of martyr Rauf Ahmad Ganie at Anchidora in Islamabad and expressed solidarity with his bereaved family. Another delegation led by Muhammad Iqbal Mir also visited the family.

The spokesperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Rifat Fatima in a statement, paying tributes to the youth, said: “We salute these brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the great cause.” She also paid tributes to the youth martyred by forces in Sopore and other parts of north Kashmir during the past one week.

The JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level.

Hurriyat leader, Syed Muhammad Shafi in a statement in Srinagar also paid tributes to the martyrs. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue Kashmir liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders, writers and civil society remember have paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Ajaz Dar on his 30th martyrdom anniversary. Chairman of Islamic Political Party, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash paying glowing tributes to Ajaz Dar said that he was a pioneer in the ongoing freedom movement and added that he wrote a new chapter of resistance with his blo-

od.

The JKLF-R Patron, Barrister Abdul Majeed Trambu, Ayoub Rathor and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi while paying tributes to Aijaz Dar said that he was a founder member of revolution and a dedicated solider of movement.—KMS

