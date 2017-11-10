Hurriyat leaders pay tributes to Iqbal

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir held a seminar in Srinagar today to pay tributes to Poet of East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik and noted scholar Altaf Jameel Nadvi in their speeches threw light on the poetry, life and teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and his contribution to the Pakistan Movement.

Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Yaseen Atai and Muhammad Shafee Lone participated in the seminar.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemned the physical torturing of Nasir Ahmad at Safakadal police station in Srinagar.

It said that Nair Ahmad had been shifted to Nowhatta police station where his condition was critical.—KMS