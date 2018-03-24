Hurriyat leaders, organizations felicitate Pakistanis

India’s decision of using plastic bullets in IOK denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have felicitated the people and the government of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan’s National Day, today.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a telephonic conversation with the Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi, while extending his greetings termed Pakistan as centre of hope for the Muslim Ummah. Syed Ali Gilani said that the country had a political importance in the Muslim world and was significant not for the people of the subcontinent only but also for the whole Muslim Ummah. He lauded the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the Muslims for the creation of Pakistan and described the country as Almighty Allah’s blessing for the Muslims.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, described Pakistan as undaunted advocate of the Muslim world. He congratulated the Pakistani people and government on Pakistan’s National day, today. The Mirwaiz hoped that the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah regarding the prosperous Pakistan would indeed be realized.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat organized a function in Srinagar, today, to mark the day. The party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her supporters unfurled Pakistani flag and sang the National Anthem of the country. Addressing on the occasion, Aasiya Andrabi said, every Muslim in the sub-continent is a Pakistani on the basis of Islam, faith, Quran and love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The slogans like ‘Hum Pakistani hein (We are Pakistanis)’ and ‘Pakistan Hamara Hey (Pakistan is ours)’ were raised during the function. Later, Indian police registered a case against the Dukhtaran-e-Millat for organizing the function.

APHC leaders, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi and Bilal Siddiqi, the Grand Mufti of occupied Kashmir, Mufti Bashir-ud-Din Farooqi, and the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in their statements prayed for the stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, addressing a gathering in Verinag praised the courage and determination of the people and the government of Pakistan to make the country politically, economically and defense-wise strong.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference was held at its headquarters in Srinagar in which Merajuddin Soleh was elected as the new President of the party. Addressing on the occasion, the newly-elected President greeted the Pakistanis on their National Day. The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front held a demonstration at Budshah Chowk in Srinagar, today, to draw attention of the world towards the plight of the Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails. People also staged forceful demonstrations in Shirpora area of Islamabad town. Indian police used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes in the area.

Noted Kashmiri rights activists, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo during an interaction with the students of Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi urged them to raise their voice against the human rights abuses committed by India in occupied Kashmir. On the other hand, the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi has said that nearly 700 personnel of Indian Armed forces personnel committed suicide in the last six years. It said that the rate of voluntary retirement was approximately 9000 personnel per year.—KMS