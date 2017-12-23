Hurriyat leaders detained; Jamia Masjid Srinagar sealed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar to prevent people from staging protest demonstrations after Friday prayers, today, against the recent brutal killing of innocent civilians including two women by the Indian troops in the territory.

Call for the protests was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik and was also aimed at condemning the ongoing spree of arbitrary arrests and other brutalities unleashed by the Indian forces against the Kashmiri people.

The puppet authorities deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in Srinagar and all other major towns of the territory to stop people from staging the demonstrations. The authorities also sealed Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and disallowed people from offering Juma prayers. Train service between Baramulla town of the Kashmir Valley and Bannihal town in the Jammu region was suspended. People staged forceful demonstrations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Sopore, Baramulla, Pulwama, Tral, Shopian, Kulgam, Handwara, Kupwara, Bandipore and other areas. The demonstrators led by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi and Qazi Yasir raised vociferous pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The Indian police used brute force to disperse the protesters in different areas. Indian police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik after raiding his residence and shifted him to Central Jail in Srinagar. The occupation authorities placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest while Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Syed Imtiyaz Haider and Umar Aadil Dar were already under house detention or in police custody.—KMS