Hurriyat leaders denounce crimes against humanity

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Umar Aadil Dar, Bilal Siddiqui and Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi while paying tributes to Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo and other Kashmiri martyrs have denounced the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian occupational forces were killing Kashmiris with impunity. He called upon the international community to play its role in stopping Indian atrocities in the occupied territory. Shabbir Dar also condemned the killing of a civilian by Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Narbal area of Badgam district, today.—KMS