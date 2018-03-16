Hurriyat leaders continue to visit martyrs’ families

Islamabad

Hurriyat delegations, in Indian occupied Kashmir, continued to visit the families of the youth martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Islamabad district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hilal Ahmad War, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Yasmeen Raja, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed and delegations of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Tehreek-e-Mazahmat, Muslim League and Salvation Movement visited Soura area of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the family members of martyr Eisa Fazili. Hurriyat leaders and delegations also visited Kokernag area of Islamabad to offer condolences to the family members of another martyr, Owais Shafi.

Eisa Fazili and Owais Shafi along with another youth were martyred by Indian troops in Hakoora area of Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference President, Muhammad Sultan Magray, and General Secretary, Merajuddin Soleh, in a joint statement paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. They urged the international community to impress upon India to stop bloodshed in the occupied territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions.—APP