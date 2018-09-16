Hurriyat leaders condemn fresh killings in IOK

Srinagar

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killings by Indian troops in Kulgam and Islamabad districts terming them as the worst kind of state terrorism.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “From Handwara to Sopore and Bandipora to Srinagar, Qazi Gund and Kulgam, blood of Kashmiris is being spilled ruthlessly by trigger-happy Indian forces.”

Meanwhile, Yasin Malik expressed solidarity with the families of martyred youth and civilians including Gulzar Ahmad Padder, Faisal Ahmad Rather, Zahid Ahmad Mir, Masroor Molvi, Zahoor Ahmad Lone, Liaqat Ahmad, Furqan Ahmad and Rauf Ahmad Ganie.

The spokesman of Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar paid tributes to the martyred Kashmiri youth killed by Indian troops during cordon and search operations. He also condemned the killing of civilian, Rouf Ahmed of Anchidoora, Islamabad district who was killed in forces’ action on protestors.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in a statement in Srinagar expressed anguish over six killings in Kulgam and Islamabad districts. He appealed to the UN and other world forums to prevail upon India to stop genocide of the Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt during mass contact programmes in Srinagar also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War and Ghulam Nabi Waseem in their statements condemned the killings.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association in a statement urged the international community to intervene in Kashmir and save the people from the onslaught of the Indian forces.

The Bar Association supported the strike call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership for Monday to protest against the killings.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by People’s Political Party (PPP) Chairman, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War visited Baramulla to offer condolences with Zahid Mushtaq over the demise of his mother. He was accompanied by party activists Shakeel Ahmad Butt and Arif Khan.—KMS

