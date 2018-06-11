Hurriyat leaders attend Pak HC Iftaar

New Delhi

Hurriyat leaders, human rights activists and lawyers attended the Iftaar party hosted by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Friday.

Among those who flew from Srinagar to New Delhi to attend the Iftaar included Hilal Ahmad War, Yasmeen Raja, Advocate Zahid Ali, Shaukat Ahmad Bakhshi, Mohammad Shafiq Butt, Engineer Farooq, human rights defender, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo and senior lawyer GN Shaheen.

Talking to media, GN Shaheen said India and Pakistan need to resume dialogue.

“Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and dialogue is the best way to resolve this problem,” he added. Shaheen said they told the Pakistan High Commission about the need for reviving the stalled peace process between India and Pakistan.

Top resistance leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Yasin Malik could not attend the function because they were under house arrest.

The Pakistan High Commission had invited all Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir to attend the Iftaar dinner.—KMS