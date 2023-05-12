Hurriyat leader Ghulam Nabi Sh passes away

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh, passed away in Srinagar, today. He was about 80.

Ghulam Nabi Sheikh was associated with Ma-haz-e-Azadi and remained devotedly affiliated with the ongoing Kashmiri freedom movement throughout his life.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, in a statement issued in Srinagar ex-pressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh. It prayed for high ranks for the departed soul in the Heaven and patience for the bereave family.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Convener and acting chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad extended condolences to Zameer Ahmed Sheikh, son of Ghu-lam Nabi Sheikh, and other relatives. He said that the deceased will always be remembered for his selfless service and exemplary role in the freedom movement.—KMS