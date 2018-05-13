Hurriyat (G) condemns fresh arrests as vendetta

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (G) on Saturday strongly condemned the arrest and detention of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mohammad Rafiq Owaisi and Jamat-e-Islami leader Bashir Ahmad Lone and slapping Public Safety Act and shifting them to Kot Bhalwal.

Slamming PDP led regime, Hurriyat (G) in a statement said that slapping PSAs on pro-freedom leaders and activists have always been a tool of the rulers to try and force the people and leadership into submission. Terming it as ‘a political vendetta and the sheer frustration on part of the ruling regime’, Hurriyat (G) said that arresting and slapping PSAs on resistance leaders and shifting them to outside state jails is a highly undemocratic act and deserves all forms of condemnation.

Strongly condemning the invoking “lawless-law”, Public Safety Act (PSA) against Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders, PDP led government had started a new campaign of arrests and PSA against the resistance leaders, Hurriyat said.

Hurriyat while decrying the continuous detention of Ameer Hamza Shah said that: “the PSA slapped on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader was termed null and void by the state judiciary and it issued his release orders but authorities created hurdles and he was again slapped with another PSA.”

Hurriyat Conference said that its party leader Mohammad Yusuf Falahi has been kept with criminals, saying it is sheer violation of prisoner’s right.

Expressing deep concern over deteriorating health of Mir Hafezullah, languishing in jail for the past several years and suffering from diabetes, prostatitis and a cyst in kidney, the statement said, “Despite his deteriorating health, no proper treatment is provided to him.”

Demanding immediate release of all the political prisoners including Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat, Gh Mohammad Bhat, Dr Qasim Faktoo, Dr Shafi Sharieti, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saif ullah, Raja Meraj-u-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan , Farooq Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali , Shahid Yusuf , Ab Gani Bhat, Ab Khaliq Regu, Ab Subhan Wani, Gh Mohammad Khan Sopori, Molana Sarjan Barkati, M Yusuf Mir , Shakil Ahmad Yatoo, Aashiq Husain Narchor, Mohd Amin Ahangar, Mohammad Amin Parey, Ab Majid Parey, Nazir A Mantoo , Javed Ahmad Phuley, Mohd Husain Wagey, Sajjad Ahmad Bhat, Ab Majid Logripora, Nasir Abdullah, M Ashraf Malik, Asif Dada, Shakil Ahmad Bhat, Hakim u Rahman , Bashir Ahmad Saleh, Asif Gull Halwai, Fayaz Ahmad Kumar, Waseem Ahmad Farash, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh, Tawseef Ahmad Khan , Ab Aziz Ganai, Aijaz Ahmad Bahroo, Nazir Khawaja, Ab Rashid Bhat, Ikhlaq Ahmad Sheikh, Tajamul Islam, Tameez-ud-din Shah, M Rajab Bhat, Gh Hassan Shah, Kaleem ullah Sheikh, Javed Ahmad and others, Hurriyat Conference said, that there is no justification to prolong their detention.—RK