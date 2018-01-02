Hurriyat (G) blames govt for current situation in JK

Srinagar

Blaming coalition regime for current situation in state, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) has said that “there was no let-up in killing, human rights violations, harassing civilians, leadership, restrictions on political activities, movement, barring people from religious obligations.”

Referring to 2017, Hurriyat (G) in its report said that “it marked most horrible as civilian killings touched its highest level, saying that atrocities perpetrated by occupied forces and agencies, range from killings innocents, torture, sexual abuse, caging resistance leadership on fake charges, indiscriminate use of lethal weapons and to political repression and suppression of freedom of speech.”

Denouncing state authorities for their “callous and heartless approach”, Hurriyat (G) said “they have waged war on civilians and while turning state into hell, surpassed all records of their predecessors.”

Blaming PDP for “altering” the Muslim majority status of state, Hurriyat Conference (G) in its report blamed that coalition partners are “all set to tinker and tamper with demographic status and article 35 A” and accused of providing jobs and issuing state subject status to outside state citizens.

Commenting over the regulation and introduction of GST, Hurriyat (G) said that it was aimed at to subvert and halt the economic development in state.

Hurriyat Conference (G) while lashing state authorities for their autocratic and egoistic behaviour, said that since last eight years, Syed Ali Geelani continues to be under house arrest and the situation remained unchanged as he was not allowed to offer religious obligation in year 2017, saying resistance leaders were not allowed to carry their political activities.

“Political leaders and activists were subjected to vengeance and NIA was put into service to harass and to arrest larders including Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saif ullah, Meraj u Din Kalwal, Shahid ul Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Zahoor Watali, Javed Ahmad, Kamran Yousuf, Mohd Aslam Wani, Shahid Yusuf on fake and fabricated charges, while as JK Bar Association president, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Dr Nayeem Geelani, Dr Naseem Geelani, Hurriyat (G) leader Noor Muhammad Kalwal and Aala Fazili were summoned by the agency,” the statement said.—SABAH