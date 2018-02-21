Hurriyat forum urges concrete steps for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat forum at its executive council meeting in Srinagar urged concrete steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute through a sustained and meaningful dialogue with active participation of all the stakeholders to avoid confrontation in the South Asian region.

The meeting was presided over by Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, at its Rajbagh office in Srinagar.

Expressing concern over the prevailing tension between Pakistan and India, the participants said that to protect the human values and dignity of humankind, the resolution of the Kashmir dispute was imperative to end the sufferings, pain of people and political uncertainty in the region.

Hurriyat forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said the participants discussed the present political situation in Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of the organisational structure besides the issues confronting the resistance movement. They castigated the puppet authorities for frequently caging the Mirwaiz at his residence and barring him from carrying out his political, religious and social activities, terming it as autocratic mindset of the ruling regime.

“The meeting expressed serious concern over the unending bloodshed, killing of innocents, harassment of youth, frequent searches in every nook and corner of the Kashmir Valley and the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces under the patronage of ruling regime,” the statement said. “History is witness that no genuine struggle can be crushed through military might. Such repressive measures can neither break the resolve of resistance leadership nor the people of Kashmir,” it added.—KMS