Hurriyat forum pays tributes to two Kashmiri martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has paid rich tributes to two Kashmiri youth killed by Indian forces during a cordon and search operation at Batmuran village of Shopian district.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the use of indiscriminate force that includes live bullets and deadly pellets on the peaceful protestors in Shopian, which resulted in the death of a lactating mother and injuries to scores of people.

Expressing deep concern over the killing of three civilians including two women in a week, the spokesperson said, “Under the complete patronage of the so-called authorities, the forces deployed in Kashmir seem to be on a mission to commit the planned genocide of Kashmiris without any gender discrimination.

He said young boys of Kashmir are spilling their blood to pull out Kashmiri people from the shackles of the worst form of oppression. The freedom sentiment runs deep in heart of every Kashmiri and every bid to crush this through military might is destined to fail, he added.

He urged the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International and International Committee of Red Cross to take serious note of the situation in Kashmir and use their influence to make the Government of India change the current policy of ruthlessness and repression on the people of Kashmir and respect their human rights.

Meanwhile, the spokesman strongly condemned the house detention of the forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence. He termed the continued house arrest of veteran resistance leader, Syed Ali Gilani as a serious violation of human rights. He also castigated authorities for detaining the ailing Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmed Waza.

Hurriyat leader, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui during a visit to the families of martyrs in Handwara and Thindipora areas of Kupwara district said that no amount of brutalities and oppression could hold people back from pursuing the goal of freedom. He said targeting civilians seems a well-designed plan to frighten the people but the people would continue to fight for their democratic rights. Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen Chairperson Zamrooda Habib in a statement also condemned the killings.—KMS