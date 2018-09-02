Hurriyat forum denounces India’s repression in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum has strongly denounced the policies of repression unleashed by the Indian forces to frighten the people of all ages.

The Hurriyat forum spokesman in a statement issue in Srinagar said, “These repressive measures are aimed at muzzling the genuine aspirations of the people of Kashmir. On one hand, various ploys have been employed to force the people into submission by crushing their rights, and, on the other, the peaceful programmes of leaders are being disallowed by using the force.”

The spokesman also condemned the arrest of an assistant editor of a magazine ‘Kashmir Narrator’, Asif Sultan, terming it as an assault on freedom of press. “The journalists working in Kashmir have always been targeted for highlighting the oppression being unleashed on the people of Kashmir over the past three decades. Police have seized Asif’s laptop and mobile phone. They gave false assurances to his family members that he will be released soon,” he said, demanding immediate release of Asif Sultan.

The spokesman said the frequent cordon and search operations in various areas of south Kashmir, including Kokernag, Kulgam, Dialgam, Pulwama and Tral and the door to door searches are totally unjustified and are aimed at instilling fear among the people to prevent them from demanding their birthright to self-determination.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp