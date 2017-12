Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum has demanded an impartial probe into the mysterious killing of a 19-year-old Kashmiri fruit dealer, Zahid Ahmed Butt, in Indian state of Rajasthan.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “It is very unfortunate that while on one hand Kashmiris are unsafe in their own homeland as people irrespective of their age and gender are being killed, arrested, maimed and blinded while on the other.—KMS