Hurriyat Forum condemns invoking of PSAs on leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has condemned the arrest and detention of many Hurriyat leaders under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and shifting them to jails outside the Valley.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the detention as political vendetta and the sheer frustration on part of the puppet authorities.

It said that arresting Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief, Aasiya Andrabi and lodging her in a police station, slapping PSAs on others leaders like Sirajudin Mir and Abdur Rashid Mughloo, and shifting them to Kotbalwal jail was a highly undemocratic act and deserved all forms of condemnation. The forum said slapping PSAs on Hurriyat leaders and activists have always been a tool of the so-called rulers to try and force the people and leadership into submission. It added that such moves had been tested in the past and failed to make the people of Kashmir surrender before the Delhi’s military might.—KMS