Hurriyat delegations visit martyrs’ families

Srinagar

A delegation of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by APHC General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, visited the residences of martyred youth in Kulgam and Islamabad to express solidarity with their family members.

Addressing mourners at Fatehpora and Aanchdora, the APHC leaders while paying tributes to the martyrs urged the Kashmiri people to completely boycott the upcoming election drama to safeguard the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Other members of the delegation were Yasmeen Raja, Ghazi Manzoor, Arshad Ahmed, Aashiq Hussain and Sajjad Ahmed. Another delegation headed by Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League General Secretary, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai also visited Islamabad and Kulgam areas to condole with the families of the martyred youth.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp