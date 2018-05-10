Hurriyat delegations continue to visit martyrs’ families

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat delegations continued to visit the families of the Kashmiri youth, recently martyred by the Indian troops in Srinagar, Shopian and other areas of the territory.

Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed and Javaid Ahmad Mir, today, visited the residences of martyred youth Aadil Ahmad Yattoo and Fayaz Ahmad Hamal and expressed solidarity with their families. They also visited the residence of Professor Muhammad Rafi Butt in Ganderbal.

Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Young Men’s League and Tehreek-e-Muzahamat (TeM) led Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and others visited Ganderbal to offer sympathies with the bereaved family of martyred Professor Muhammad Rafi Butt.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza visited the residence of martyr Sajjad Rathar and expressed solidarity with his family.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Zafar Akbar Butt, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement continued to visit martyrs families in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Shopian districts to express solidarity and offer condolences with the family members of the martyrs.

On the other hand, TeM Chairman Bilal Ahmad Sidiqui and JKSM Chairman Zafar Akbar Butt in their separate statements while condemning the killings said that New Delhi had waged a war against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the UK, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, the Chairman of South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights, speaking at a function in Slough appealed to the international community to take notice of the planned genocide being carried out by India in occupied Kashmir.—KMS