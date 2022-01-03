Hurriyat delegation visits residence of Yasin Malik in Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Hurriyat delegation visited the residence of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik at Maisuma in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the delegation was comprised of Jameel Ahmad, Ajaz-ul-Haq, Merajuddeen Dar, Ahmed Rafiq, Dr Musaib, Khan Umar and and Ahmad Nowshad.

They said that Indian regime has caged people of Kashmir by turning the territory it into a military garrison. The delegation members expressed concern over the upsurge in ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiris by Indian brutal forces.

The Hurriyat delegation also visited the residences of detained Hurriyat leaders Asadullah Parrey and Mehrajdeen Nanda in Hajin, Bandipore. At the end, they visited to the residence of APHC leader Engineer Hilal Ahmad War and expressed solidarity with the family on death of his nephew.

The delegation members called for the release of all political prisoners and reiterated the uncompromising commitment to the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, APHC leader Yasmeen Raja during her visit to a family of a martyred youth in Pampore, today, said that martyrs’ sacrifices would not go waste. The youth was martyred by Indian troops two days ago in Srinagar.—KMS