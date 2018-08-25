Hurriyat Conference call for two days strike on Aug 30-31

SRINAGAR : Hurriyat conference has called for two days strike on August 30 and 31 in the region, against the onslaught on the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution that bars non-Kashmiris from purchasing land and property in the territory.

The Indian Supreme Court will hear the petitions challenging the Article 35-A, on August 31.

