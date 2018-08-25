Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Kashmir
  3. Hurriyat Conference call for two days strike on Aug 30-31

Hurriyat Conference call for two days strike on Aug 30-31

geelani-e1532270046499.jpg

SRINAGAR : Hurriyat conference has called for two days strike on August 30 and 31 in the region, against the onslaught on the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution that bars non-Kashmiris from purchasing land and property in the territory.

Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have appealed for two days shutter-down strike in the territory, on August 30 and 31. Strike aims to to protest against the onslaught on the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution that grants special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and bars the non-Kashmiris from purchasing land and property in the territory.

The Indian Supreme Court will hear the petitions challenging the Article 35-A, on August 31.

Post Views: 24

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top