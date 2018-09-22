Hurriyat activist’s killing: HR body issues notices to DC, SSP

Srinagar

The Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla and Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Sopore, in the killing of Hurriyat activist, Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani.

The Commission Chairman, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki, issued the notices, asking the DC and SSP to file a compliance report into the killing of Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on September 09, 2018.

The notices come in response to the petition filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

The petitioner had urged the Commission to appoint a fact-finding team to probe the killing of Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani and to find out why political workers and common people are being killed.—KMS

