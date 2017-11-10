Hurriedly taking decisions never prove long-lasting

The leader of Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Shabbir Qaimkhani has expressed his reservation over the MQM-P and PSP alliance and said that the decision taken in hasten did not prove enduring.

In his statement, Qaimkhan said that MQM was not the representative of a single person as it was a party that representative of millions of oppressed and poor people.

“The blood of thousands of workers is in the foundation of the party as hundreds of workers had languished in jails and bear hardship in the way,” he mentioned. A day ago, Finally speculation lost breaths when a big turn has taken place in Karachi politics as Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakisan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Sirzameen Party (PSP) join hands to avoid splitting of Muhajir vote.

Addressing ?a joint press conference, MQM-P head said that both parties have decided to establish joint political alliance for not only urban sindh but other parts of the province as well.—INP

