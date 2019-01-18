Hunting permits in GB

Gilgit-Baltistan is rich with flora and fauna. Some rare species found here include Marco, Polo sheep, ibex, markhor, blue sheep, lynx, snow leopard, leopard cat, brown and black bears, fox, wolf, marmot, chakor and ram chakor and golden eagle. But, with the growing illegal hunting and auction permits provided to amateurish foreign hunters from GB Wildlife Department, the population of already endangered species is shrinking rapidly. Some of the species are at the brink of extinction. Until recently, in Astore district, an American citizen was given permit to hunt the markhor. The hunted markhor had got horns of 43 inches. The Markhor of Astore region are considered as one of the most rare and highly expensive species. Similarly, back in September 2018, GB Wildlife Department auctioned permit for the hunting of 113 rare species. Besides this, many illegal hunting from some of the locals also drag these species towards extinction. The local administration claims that 80% of income of these hunting is used on the development of local sectors such as education, health etc. Having said so, till date one cannot see any progress made in region with this income. Authorities responsible only fill their pockets out of this income in veneer of development which should be stopped. These species are great blessings and we should preserve them instead of their extinction for money.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI

Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

